Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 15-year-old is stabbed

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of attempted murder.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:53 pm

Police were called at around 2pm yesterday (Sunday 8 August) following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed on Fish Dam Lane, in Monk Bretton, Barnsley.

On arrival officers found a 15-year-old boy with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy from Barnsley has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

DS Kate Fullwood, leading the investigation, said: “I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern for our local communities.

“I want to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries continue, and I would urge anyone who has any concerns or information to come and speak to us.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 508 of 9 August.

