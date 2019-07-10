Boy, 15, arrested after crash during police chase in Doncaster
A boy, aged 15, was arrested after a crash during a police chase in Doncaster.
The teenager was detained at around 1pm yesterday after officers spotted a Mercedes, which was believed to have been stolen from Doncaster.
Following a pursuit along Wheatley Hall Road, the Mercedes crashed after collided with a kerb and two occupants fled.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary.
The other suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 360 of July 9 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.