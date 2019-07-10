Police cordon in place after man is shot in Doncaster street
A police cordon was in place in a Doncaster street yesterday morning (Wednesday) after a man was shot.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 13:37
Only brief details had been released by South Yorkshire Police when the DFP went to press, but the force said a 24-year-old man was shot in Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park, at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.
The victim was blasted in his leg and taken to hospital for treatment.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon has been put in place at the scene.”