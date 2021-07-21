Boy, 13, assaulted in brutal attack in Sheffield park

It is reported that at around 4.30pm on July 19, the 13-year-old victim was in Retford Road Park, near Woodhouse Mill, when he was attacked.

The police said the victim did not know the offender, who has been described as a boy around 14 years old, medium build with short brown hair. He was topless and wearing shorts.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to hospital by his parents. He may now require surgery for an injury to his ear.

Redford Road Park

PC Lynsey Green investigating said: “This is believed to have been an unprovoked attack, on a young lad who was simply minding his own business and walking through the park.

“It’s not acceptable and it was a terrifying incident for the victim and his parents.”