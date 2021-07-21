Boy, 13, assaulted in brutal attack in Sheffield park
Investigation has been launched after a 13-year-old boy was brutally attacked in broad daylight in a Sheffield park on Monday afternoon.
It is reported that at around 4.30pm on July 19, the 13-year-old victim was in Retford Road Park, near Woodhouse Mill, when he was attacked.
The police said the victim did not know the offender, who has been described as a boy around 14 years old, medium build with short brown hair. He was topless and wearing shorts.
The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to hospital by his parents. He may now require surgery for an injury to his ear.
PC Lynsey Green investigating said: “This is believed to have been an unprovoked attack, on a young lad who was simply minding his own business and walking through the park.
“It’s not acceptable and it was a terrifying incident for the victim and his parents.”
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 687 of 19 July.