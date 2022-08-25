Boy, 13, arrested after being stopped in park in Bramley, Rotherham, with 'imitation firearms'
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he was stopped in a park in South Yorkshire with two ‘imitation firearms’.
Police said they were called to an area of parkland off Flash Lane in Bramley, Rotherham, to reports of a boy with what was believed to be a firearm.
A 13-year-old was stopped at the scene and arrested on suspicion of ‘possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence’.
South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a boy was seen walking around the park and towards the Morrisons in Bramley with the firearm.
“Officers attended the scene and located the boy described in possession of two imitation firearms.
“The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”
Police added that they were called on Tuesday, August 23, shortly after 6.15pm.