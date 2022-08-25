Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were called to an area of parkland off Flash Lane in Bramley, Rotherham, to reports of a boy with what was believed to be a firearm.

A 13-year-old was stopped at the scene and arrested on suspicion of ‘possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence’.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, after he was stopped by officers on parkland off Flash Lane in Bramley, Rotherham (pic: Google)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a boy was seen walking around the park and towards the Morrisons in Bramley with the firearm.

“Officers attended the scene and located the boy described in possession of two imitation firearms.

“The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”