Boulevardier: Police release CCTV after vandal strikes at popular Sheffield bar

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 13:29 BST
Police want to trace this man as part of an investigation into alleged criminal damage at a popular city bar.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Boulevardier Bar on Glossop Road, near to Sheffield city centre, at 8.06pm on Wednesday, October 16.

Releasing CCTV images today (Wednesday, October 23, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An unknown man caused criminal damage at the Boulevardier bar on Glossop Road.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in these CCTV images as they believe he may be able to help with their investigation. He is described as Asian, in his 30s, 6ft tall, of a medium build, and with a black afro and beard | Submit

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the man shown in these CCTV images as we believe he may be able to help with our investigation.

“He is described as Asian, in his 30s, 6ft tall, of a medium build, and with a black afro and beard.

“Do you recognise him?”

If you can help, you can pass information to the South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101.

You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

Please quote incident number 864 of October 16, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

