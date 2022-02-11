South Yorkshire Police revealed today that officers were called to High Street, Beighton, at around 8am yesterday after officers discovered a suspected improvised explosive device, guns and ammunition.

The force said: “After conducting a search of the premises, officers recovered two firearms, a quantity of ammunition and a suspected IED. The Army’s EOD team attended the scene and the device was safely removed from the premises.

The army's bomb squad was called to Beighton, Sheffield, yesterday following the discovery of a suspicious device (Photo: archive image)

“Officers then conducted a second warrant at an address in Grange Road.

“A 52-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences. They remain in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The police activity came on the same day that officers were also deployed to Beighton to deal with the aftermath of an attack at a pub on Robin Lane on Wednesday night.

A 23-year-old man was struck over his head with a glass in that incident.