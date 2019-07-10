Body of man found in Sheffield house lay undiscovered 'for some time,' police reveal
The body of a man found in a Sheffield house lay undiscovered ‘for some time,’ it has been revealed today.
Police officers were called to a property at The Grove, Wharncliffe Side, last Friday afternoon after concerns were raised for the safety of the occupants who live there.
They discovered the body of a man in the property and a murder probe was launched.
South Yorkshire Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are still ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.
The force confirmed today that the body had been there ‘for some time’.
Formal identification has not yet taken place.
Following the discovery of the body, residents said the man who lives there has not been seen for a number of months and his garden – which is usually well kept – had become overgrown.
A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder following the grim discovery and was later bailed pending further enquiries.
The house where the body was found was sealed off and under police guard all weekend but the cordon has since been lifted.
Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.