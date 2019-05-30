Stolen car crashed after a police chase in Sheffield
A stolen car has crashed into another vehicle after a short pursuit with the police on Penistone Road, Sheffield on late Wednesday afternoon.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 11:09
The incident occurred on 4.43pm after the police received a report of the car, a grey Citroen C3, being stolen at around 4pm.
South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The car crashed into another vehicle and ran into a bollard. But there are no details on the suspects or any victims yet.”
An ambulance and the police officers are currently at the scene.
Following the incident, Penistone Road was closed to motorists.