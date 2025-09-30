This is the scene on a Sheffield street this morning amid reports of a shooting.

Blayton Road, near Burngreave Cemetery, is taped off at both ends and under police guard.

Blayton Road, near Burngreave Cemetery, is cordoned off by the police this morning | Ciara Healy

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for information about the nature of the incident under investigation.

Local residents say they understand there was a shooting in the neighbourhood but police are yet to confirm that.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and crime scene investigators arrived just before 11am.

The Star’s reporter, Ciara Healy, is at the scene observing the police activity and speaking to residents.