Blayton Road: Heavy police presence as street is cordoned off in Sheffield suburb
Blayton Road, near Burngreave Cemetery, is taped off at both ends and under police guard.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for information about the nature of the incident under investigation.
Local residents say they understand there was a shooting in the neighbourhood but police are yet to confirm that.
There is a heavy police presence in the area and crime scene investigators arrived just before 11am.
The Star’s reporter, Ciara Healy, is at the scene observing the police activity and speaking to residents.
LATEST UPDATE FROM THE SCENE - 'We have zero tolerance towards gun crime' - CSI arrive after shooting in Sheffield