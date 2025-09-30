Police have confirmed reports of a shooting as they guard a residential street in Pitsmoor this morning.

Blayton Road is sealed off and under police guard after reports of a shooting at around 2.40am this morning (September 30).

South Yorkshire Police said armed officers attended at the time and found damage to windows and a door consistent with a firearm discharge.

Armed police were called to a street in Sheffield in the early hours of the morning following reports of a shooting. | NW

Footage from the scene shows suited-up CSI officers approaching the police cordon, while a number of police vehicles fill the street.

Tape has been used to cordon of the area, as investigation work begins.

SYP are now asking for help, with a request that anyone with relevant information comes forward.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of the Armed Crime Team, said: “We have zero tolerance towards gun crime in South Yorkshire, and will relentlessly pursue those who use weapons with intent to cause harm and fear in our communities.

“Every time a discharge occurs in our city, it puts lives at risk. We are working at pace to find those responsible, and bring them to justice, but we are stronger with your help and rely on information from local people to help us build up a full picture of what has happened.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who believes they have information that can help and urge you to speak to us – or to Crimestoppers anonymously if you’d prefer not to contact police.

“Our officers will remain in the area today, and I encourage anyone who is worried to speak to them; they are there for you.”

Anyone with information which could help our investigation is being asked to call 101 or report online, quoting incident number 76 of September 30, 2025.

You can also contact the force online here.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.