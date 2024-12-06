Blackstock Road: Photos from scene where police say car was smashed into Sheffield house followed by gun shots

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:09 BST

Here are pictures from the scene in Blackstock Road where a car crashed into a house and a gun was fired.

An extensive cordon is in place on a Sheffield estate today (December 6) after police arrived last night to tape off large areas in Gleadless Valley.

It centres on a house opposite Plowright Drive where a car crashed and caused extensive damage on December 4 - two days ago.

However, police say there is now evidence a gun was also fired at the time and the area has since been cordoned off.

Here are photos from the scene today (December 6) by The Star.

An extensive stretch of Blackstock Road, off Gleadless Road, Sheffield, is cordoned off today (December 6).

1. Extensive cordon

An extensive stretch of Blackstock Road, off Gleadless Road, Sheffield, is cordoned off today (December 6). | National World

Photo Sales
Blackstock Road is closed from the turning off Gleadless Road down to Spotswood Road, with a police cordon in place starting at Plowright Way.

2. Road closed

Blackstock Road is closed from the turning off Gleadless Road down to Spotswood Road, with a police cordon in place starting at Plowright Way. | National World

Photo Sales
The front of a Sheffield house in Blackstock Road is in ruins after a car smashed into it on December 4 - which police now say also included a firearms discharge.

3. House smashed to pieces

The front of a Sheffield house in Blackstock Road is in ruins after a car smashed into it on December 4 - which police now say also included a firearms discharge. | National World

Photo Sales
The house on Blackstock Road opposite Plowright Drive has extensive damage after a car was driven into it on December 4, two days before police cordoned off the area. The front door has been visibly snapped in half lengthways and is resting upside down against a wall.

4. Damage to house

The house on Blackstock Road opposite Plowright Drive has extensive damage after a car was driven into it on December 4, two days before police cordoned off the area. The front door has been visibly snapped in half lengthways and is resting upside down against a wall. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPoliceShooting
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice