Vandals have smashed windows at a popular Sheffield pub, months after it re-opened following a major refit.

But bosses have pledged it will remain open and that no events will be cancelled following the incident.

Windows at the Black Bull in Ecclesfield had to be boarded up after the damage, with five of the windows affected by the damage.

Now bosses at the pub have issued a statement saying that they will remain open and that no events will be cancelled as a result of the incident.

The venue said on its its social media platforms: “I would like to take this opportunity to let you all know that, yes we have had our window smashed, but we have and will continue to open and serve our customers as usual.

“All our events will continue as advertised. We hope you will continue with your support and thank you for all that have shown concern for myself and staff. The issue has now been resolved.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

The pub re-opened at the end of July as a ‘family-friendly local with a pretty garden’, having previously been closed since March 2023, after the company which owns it, Heineken-owned Star Pubs, said the village’s pub scene was seeing a resurgence.

Barnsley licensees Simon Woodcock and Richard Hepplestone. who run five other pubs across South Yorkshire, are running it.

Simon, a former customer of The Black Bull in the 1980s and 90s, said just before it re-opened: “The Black Bull was thriving in its heyday. We want to save it and bring it back up to scratch as a fantastic local.

“There’s massive affection for the pub in the village and there’s been lots of concern for its future. It’s terrific to have so much support for the pub’s revival – it shows just how much people still value a good local.”

The pub is thought to date back to the early 1800s.