Police have outlined their investigation into a suspected vandal attack on a historic Sheffield pub, as workmen complete repairs.

The Black Bull on Church Street, Ecclesfield, is open as normal, and workmen could be seen today completing the last bits of clear-up work after repairs were carried out after windows were smashed on Thursday night.

The area in front of the windows was taped off while work was completed.

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police have now explained what they have done to investigate, but have warned the case is currently shelved, pending any further information coming to light.

Officers said in a statement: “We were called to a pub in Church Street, Ecclesfield, at around 12.30pm on Friday, September 20

“It is reported that five of the pub's windows were damaged on the evening of September 19.

“An investigation was launched but, despite our officers conducting CCTV trawls and other lines of enquiry, a suspect has not yet been identified.

“As all current lines of enquiry have been exhausted, the case has been filed. However, it will be revisited if new evidence comes to light.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 357 of September 20.”

Windows at the Black Bull in Ecclesfield had to be boarded up, initially, after the damage, with five of the windows affected by the damage.

Bosses issued a statement at the weekend confirming it was business as usual.

The venue said on its its social media platforms: “I would like to take this opportunity to let you all know that, yes we have had our window smashed, but we have and will continue to open and serve our customers as usual.

“All our events will continue as advertised. We hope you will continue with your support and thank you for all that have shown concern for myself and staff. The issue has now been resolved.”

The pub re-opened at the end of July as a ‘family-friendly local with a pretty garden’, having previously been closed since March 2023, after the company which owns it, Heineken-owned Star Pubs, said the village’s pub scene was seeing a resurgence.

The pub is thought to date back to the early 1800s.