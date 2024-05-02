Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be extra police in a Sheffield neighbourhood today as children return to school after an attack yesterday in which three people were injured.

Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe reads out a statement at the school gates as he is joined alongside Birley Academy headteacher Victoria Hall.

The community of Birley Academy, in Birley Lane, is still recovering today after a major incident at 9am yesterday morning (May 2) that put the school in lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two women in their 20s and a child suffered minor injuries as a result of this incident. It is understood the child and one of the women were assaulted, with the other woman suffering a cut from a sharp object, believed to be broken glass.

South Yorkshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe said the alleged attacker was arrested “within minutes” of the call to emergency services.

The school has praised its staff and students for the way they responded to the incident in which two adults and a child were injured.

In a press conference, he praised officers and school staff in a statement read to the media outside the academy’s gates yesterday afternoon, alongside headteacher Victoria Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I know this will have been a frightening ordeal for everybody involved.

"I would like to take this opportunity to praise the academy staff for the actions they took this morning to help keep the school community safe.

"We are working very closely with the academy and our partners, and will continue to do so in the coming days and weeks. Birley is a close-knit community and while these events concluded in a swift arrest, it will no doubt cause ongoing concern.

"Our officers will remain here in Birley for the rest of today and in the coming days. If you are worried or would like to discuss what has happened with the police, please do not hesitate to approach them. We are here for you to make sure you feel safe in your local area.”

Birley Academy will reportedly open as usual this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for SYP said there will be a heightened police presence in the Birley area of Sheffield today and for the rest of the week, with the investigation into yesterday’s incident continuing.

ACC Thorpe added: "I am also aware of some unhelpful content circulating on social media relating to this incident. Please refrain from posting images, footage or speculation on social media as this will be harmful to our investigation. Many thanks for your understanding and cooperation."

Headteacher Victoria Hall - who The Star understands took up her post on Monday and handled the incident on her second day into the job - said: “I just wanted to thank all of our students and staff who managed the situation this morning. Our staff will always prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our students.

“I want to thank our students for their exemplary behaviour and families and all of our local community for their support.