Firefighters have stated that there were four wheelie bins set alight, on streets, all within little more than a mile of each other, with all the incidents reported between 8.25pm and 9.35pm, in the south east of the city.
It comes as firefighters are urging residents to report information about perpetrators of deliberate fires.
In the first incident, a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.25pm on Quarry Vale Road, Sheffield, near Gleadless. Firefighters from Birley Moor station attended the incident, leaving at 8.40pm.
Five minutes after they had left that blaze, Central station firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8.45pm on Callow Drive, also near Gleadless. The crew left the scene at 9pm.
Another five minutes after that crew had finished at the scene, firefighters from Parkway station attended a deliberate bin fire, near Woodthorpe, at 9.05pm. The crew came away at 9.20pm.
Another wheelie bin was deliberately set alight at 9,35pm on Spring Lane, near Arbourthorne. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident. leaving at 9.50pm.
It comes after firefighters across South Yorkshire asked the public to help them crack down on deliberate fires by creating a dedicated phone line, FireStoppers.
In response to the 3,900 deliberate fire incidents in 2020, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue joined up with Crimestoppers to allow the public to anonymously report any information they have on deliberate fire-setting by calling 0800 169 5558, or logging onto www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.