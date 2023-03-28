Sheffield was hit by a wave of arson attacks last night – with bins torched across a city community in an hour of madness.

Firefighters have stated that there were four wheelie bins set alight, on streets, all within little more than a mile of each other, with all the incidents reported between 8.25pm and 9.35pm, in the south east of the city.

It comes as firefighters are urging residents to report information about perpetrators of deliberate fires.

In the first incident, a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.25pm on Quarry Vale Road, Sheffield, near Gleadless. Firefighters from Birley Moor station attended the incident, leaving at 8.40pm.

Sheffield was hit by a wave of arson attacks last night – with bins torched across a city community in an hour of madness.. File pictures shows fire engines attending a previous fire in Sheffield

Five minutes after they had left that blaze, Central station firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8.45pm on Callow Drive, also near Gleadless. The crew left the scene at 9pm.

Another five minutes after that crew had finished at the scene, firefighters from Parkway station attended a deliberate bin fire, near Woodthorpe, at 9.05pm. The crew came away at 9.20pm.

Another wheelie bin was deliberately set alight at 9,35pm on Spring Lane, near Arbourthorne. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident. leaving at 9.50pm.

It comes after firefighters across South Yorkshire asked the public to help them crack down on deliberate fires by creating a dedicated phone line, FireStoppers.

