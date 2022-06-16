Mohammed Khan, aged 20, of Sandford Grove Road, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, was found by police near his home with white rocks of cocaine hydrochloride, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Neil Coxon told the hearing on June 14 that officers were in the vicinity of Khan’s home in the early hours of November 2 when they came across the defendant.

Mr Coxon said: “They saw this defendant who appeared to be trying to hide from them and they indicated for him to come out from behind a trailer.”

Police found two bags of white rocks nearby which were cocaine hydrochloride with a street value of £80, according to Mr Coxon, and when Khan was searched police discovered a further three bags of the drug valued at £120.

Mr Coxon said Khan also had a Nokia mobile phone and an iPhone which both showed significant activity relating to drug-dealing.

He added that police also searched Khan’s home and found £500, a small amount of cannabis for personal use and brown slips of paper with phone numbers connected to the distribution and supplying of drugs.

Khan, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug cocaine with intent to supply, and to simply possessing class B drug cannabis.

Defence barrister Dale Harris said Khan got involved in using drugs when a very close friend lost his life in an accident.

Mr Harris added: “He has had quite an unstable upbringing in terms of his accommodation, primarily because of the breakdown in his parents’ marriage and the toing and froing between addresses.”

Mr Harris added Khan has also been carrying a lot of responsibility in his family and he lost his way with his drug addiction.

Khan accrued a debt to a drug-dealer, according to Mr Harris, and the defendant was selling drugs on their behalf to pay them back.

Mr Harris said: “This man displays, objectively, an immaturity and there is an element of his naivety being abused here.”