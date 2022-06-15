Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 10 that Jack Brown, aged 20, had become controlling and jealous towards his partner and following abuse and threats during a row his relationship ended and he began harassing her.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said Brown had become controlling and jealous after his partner’s pregnancy and he was abusive and threatening during a disagreement in November which led to the end of the relationship.

Brown began ringing constantly during December, according to Mr Coxon, and his ex-partner received a voice note with a threat to “slice” someone’s throat and he threatened to smash her head in and he made further threats including to “slice” every person who got in his way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a young South Yorkshire man has been given a suspended prison sentence after he threatened and harassed his ex-partner with phone messages.

Mr Coxon said: “He said he did not care if the police got involved. He threatened to smash her face in and called her a fat cow and again made a threat to slit her throat.”

Brown, of St James Street and Grove Place, in Doncaster, also sent a text to the complainant’s mother saying he would smash his ex-partner and her mother’s faces in as well as the shop and house of the complainant’s mother, according to Mr Coxon.

Mr Coxon said Brown also expressed his displeasure in January at his former partner using dating website Tinder which she subsequently ceased to do.

During the same month, Brown sent texts with threats aimed at the complainant’s relatives and said that he was armed with a knife and a hammer, according to Mr Coxon.

Mr Coxon said Brown also sent offensive and threatening messages in March to the complainant demanding she shut up or he would stab her or burn her house down and he sent an image of a knife.

The complainant stated: “The threats I have received from Jack have made me feel frightened in my own home.”

She added: “Jack is jealous and manipulative. He is a drug-user and he has never cared about himself. He has always wanted to go to prison and I fear he will do whatever it takes to get him there.”

Brown, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence by harassment from November, 2021, to March, 2022.

Defence barrister David Hewitt said the origin of Brown’s behaviour was linked to child-contact difficulties.

Mr Hewitt said: “Child-contact can drive people to the most extreme kinds of behaviour which they deeply regret. The defendant said he never intended to act out any of these threats.”

He added: “He has no animosity. He only has remorse and regret for his conduct and he does not blame the complainant in any way for his behaviour.”

Mr Hewitt added Brown, who has mental health issues, is undergoing therapy and his father aims to have a more involved role in his life.

Recorder Matthew Happold pointed out Brown had made nasty comments towards his ex-partner that he would “slice her up” and “kill her”.

He sentenced Brown to 12 months of custody suspended for two years. He must complete a rehabilitation activity, a Building Better Relationships programme and 150 hours of unpaid work.