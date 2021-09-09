Travis Simpkins, aged 24, told Sheffield Magistrates’ Court he denied breaching an abatement order imposed on him by Sheffield City Council, which are handed out as warnings for noisy behaviour.

However, the reality TV star was informed he had already been sentenced without him being there.

His hearing had been set for 11am yesterday, which he missed. A second hearing was held in the afternoon after he arrived late at 1pm.

Travis Simpkins of Sheffield. Tom Maddick / Rossparry.co.uk

District judge Naomi Redhouse told the 24-year-old his fine and costs would be reduced from in excess of £1,000 down to £334 as he was on benefits.

However, the Channel 5 star grew angry at proceedings and left the court, saying there was “no point”.

In his absence, the judge said Simpkins would be able to lodge an appeal against the fine if he chose to.

Simpkins, who describes himself online as an actor and reality TV star, attracted attention after appearing on the Channel 5 documentary in 2015.

He has since appeared on ITV series Judge Rinder, were his then-girlfriend accused him of spending all her money on hair dye and tracksuits and leaving her homeless.