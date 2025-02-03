A man in his 70s was injured when he was reportedly attacked by loose dog in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at 3pm on January 18 at Richmond Heights ‘open space,’ near Wainwright Avenue, Richmond.

South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to the woman pictured after a man in his 70s was allegedly injured by a loose German Shepherd on January 18 at 3pm. | SYP

An elderly man was walking his dog in the area when he was attacked by a loose German Shepherd.

The man's dog was left uninjured, but the man suffered injuries to his knee and arm.

An investigation was launched and after CCTV enquiries in the area, officers now want the public's help to identify the woman in this image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

She is described as a white woman in her 30s, of an average build, with light hair and around 5ft 4ins tall.

Do you recognise her?

Anyone with information can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 489 of January 18, 2025.