Burglars are at the centre of a police hunt after carrying out a £9,000 raid from a property in Sheffield.

Thieves broke into a building on the Beeley Wood Lane Industrial Estate, near Middlewood, and stole power tools in a raid on Monday night.

Police say the thieves broke in between 11pm and 11.45pm, with reports that power tools worth over £9,000 were taken, including Hilti and Milwaukee breakers, cordless grinders, and batteries for both.

Valuable items including two Hilti TE 500 cordless breakers, a Hilti TE 300 cordless breaker, and three Milwaukee impact guns, which were reported to have been taken.

Thieves broke into a building on the Beeley Wood Lane Industrial Estate, near Middlewood, and stole power tools in a raid on Monday night. File picture shows a police van

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or anyone or any vehicles acting suspiciously in the area at the time around Beeley Wood Lane and Clay Wheels Lane.

