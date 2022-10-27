An image shared with The Star of the scene on Beck Road, Shiregreen at around 10.30pm last night (October 26) showed the street closed off and at least seven police vehicles in the area.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the large response was over an alleged dangerous driving incident that saw another car wrecked and a property damaged.

A force spokesperson said a pursuit began on nearby Colley Road when a van failed to stop for officers at 10.15pm.

A man was arrested for dangerous driving after a van crashed into a car before plowing into a garden wall.

Soon after, the van reportedly collided with a Renault Scenic on Beck Road before crashing into a nearby front garden.

“The driver and two passengers of the Scenic received minor cuts and bruises during the collision,” said police.