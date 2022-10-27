Beck Road Sheffield: Man arrested for dangerous driving after van crashes into car before ploughing into wall
A Sheffield neighbourhood was cordoned off last night after a van reportedly crashed into a car then ploughed through a garden wall.
An image shared with The Star of the scene on Beck Road, Shiregreen at around 10.30pm last night (October 26) showed the street closed off and at least seven police vehicles in the area.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the large response was over an alleged dangerous driving incident that saw another car wrecked and a property damaged.
A force spokesperson said a pursuit began on nearby Colley Road when a van failed to stop for officers at 10.15pm.
Soon after, the van reportedly collided with a Renault Scenic on Beck Road before crashing into a nearby front garden.
“The driver and two passengers of the Scenic received minor cuts and bruises during the collision,” said police.
“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance. He remains in police custody.”