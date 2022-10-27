Beck Road Sheffield: Seven police cars dispatched to incident in Shiregreen neighbourhood
A Sheffield neighbourhood was cordoned off last night as at least seven police cars responded to an unknown incident.
An image shared with The Star from around 10.30pm on Wednesday night (October 26) shows Beck Road in Shiregreen under police guard.
At least seven cars or vehicles were reportedly seen by eyewitnesses at the scene, and the cordon was in place until the early hours of the morning.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment on the incident.