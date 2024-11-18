Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people have been arrested after a dramatic early morning police pursuit across Sheffield, involving dogs, armed officers and a helicopter.

South Yorkshire Police set off to stop a Volkswagen Golf after its driver refused to pull over for officers in Ecclesfield, in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 16).

It led to a pursuit across the city at speeds of up to 80mph.

Police say it involved the Golf being driven on the wrong side of the road and straight through red lights. It finally came to an end between Sheffield Parkway and the Manor estate.

A police helicopter was involved. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Police said in a statement: “After several attempts to safely bring the car to a stop, officers retracted for everyone’s safety and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) took over from above, following the vehicle as it came to a stop on Beaumont Road and the suspects fled on foot.

“Being the eyes from above, NPAS directed a dog handler and firearms officers into gardens where the suspects were...and within less than 10 minutes all three were in handcuffs.”

They force said the police helicopter crew also saw packages being discarded from the Golf.

During searches of land and the vehicle, officers found foil wraps of what is believed to be crack cocaine and cannabis, and mobile phones believed to be linked to drug dealing.

South Yorkshire Police added: “The three suspects were quickly detained nearby and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

“They have since been released on police bail.”