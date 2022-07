The breakfast show host today revealed his blue Land Rover Discovery, with the registration number OE68 KZH, had been stolen.

“It’ll be parked up round here for a day or so. Find it, £1,000 reward,” he tweeted.

He also revealed that a Canon 6D Mark II camera and a Canon 17-40mm lens had been taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.