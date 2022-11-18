The 87-year-old was found by police with serious head injuries after officers were called to an address in Batemoor Road, Batemoor, just after 7pm yesterday (Thursday, November 17). The elderly woman was able to tell police that her purse had been stolen during a raid at her home.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains today in a stable condition. She has serious head injuries. A police probe was launched but the robber remains at large today.

The injured woman’s home was taped off and under police guard last night. Today, detectives investigating the incident have issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

An elderly Sheffield woman is in hospital after being attacked in her own home

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Sheffield have launched an investigation following a robbery that left a woman in hospital. Last night at around 7.01pm, officers were called to an address in Batemoor Road, Batemoor, where an elderly woman was found with serious head injuries.

“The victim, an 87-year-old woman, disclosed that a purse had been taken by an unknown person who had entered her house. She is currently in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.”

Quote incident number 879 of November 16, 2022.

