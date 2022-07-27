Michael Rose was found by members of the public on Bowshaw Road with life-threatening injuries last Saturday, July 23, who immediately called emergency services.

Michael was tragically pronounced dead shortly after and South Yorkshire Police launched a murder probe.

The scene in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor on Sunday morning (July 24) following the death of a man in his 50s

On Monday, July 25, 20-year-old, Levi Hampsey, was charged with murder and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court before being remanded into custody ahead of a Crown Court hearing at a later date.

Michael’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed by police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends to help the family pay for the funeral costs after Michael’s tragic death.

If you wanted to support the fundraiser, you can find it here.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1087 of July 23.