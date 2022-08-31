The 11 Sheffield city centre streets plagued by highest number of crime reports, according to police data
As tens of thousands of students prepare to arrive in Sheffield, some for the first time, here are the city centre streets that have been found to be crime hotspots.
The 11 streets pictured in our list are the city centre locations where the highest number of crimes were reported to police in June 2022, based on the most recently released data on Police.uk
Police.uk is a national website for policing in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, which provides open data for locations across the country down to street level, but specific locations have been anonymised.
With each city centre location, we have included a break down of the types of crimes that have been reported during the period covered.
Of the 291 crimes reported in the 11 streets featured in our list, the highest proportion were for violence and sexual offences, with 81 reported, which equates to 27.8 per cent of the total number.
The next highest number of crimes reported were categorised as public order, which police define as ‘offences which cause fear, alarm or distress,’ with a total of 39.
This was followed by: anti-social behaviour with 37 reported; shoplifting with 24 and 13 other theft crimes reported, which covers ‘theft by an employee, blackmail and making off without payment’.
Police categorise some reported offences as ‘other crime’ which are defined as offences that include ‘forgery, perjury and other miscellaneous crime.
The other defined offence categories used by police are as follows: anti-social behaviour; bicycle theft; burglary; criminal damage and arson; drugs; possession of weapons; public order; robbery; shoplifting; theft from the person; vehicle crime and violence and sexual offences.
Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.