The 11 Sheffield city centre streets plagued by highest number of crime reports, according to police data

The 11 streets pictured in our list are the city centre locations where the highest number of crimes were reported to police in June 2022, based on the most recently released data on Police.uk

Police.uk is a national website for policing in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, which provides open data for locations across the country down to street level, but specific locations have been anonymised.

With each city centre location, we have included a break down of the types of crimes that have been reported during the period covered.

Of the 291 crimes reported in the 11 streets featured in our list, the highest proportion were for violence and sexual offences, with 81 reported, which equates to 27.8 per cent of the total number.

The next highest number of crimes reported were categorised as public order, which police define as ‘offences which cause fear, alarm or distress,’ with a total of 39.

This was followed by: anti-social behaviour with 37 reported; shoplifting with 24 and 13 other theft crimes reported, which covers ‘theft by an employee, blackmail and making off without payment’.

Police categorise some reported offences as ‘other crime’ which are defined as offences that include ‘forgery, perjury and other miscellaneous crime.

The other defined offence categories used by police are as follows: anti-social behaviour; bicycle theft; burglary; criminal damage and arson; drugs; possession of weapons; public order; robbery; shoplifting; theft from the person; vehicle crime and violence and sexual offences.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

1. Number of crimes reported on or near Carver Street: 41 A total number of 41 crimes were reported on or near Carver Street, Sheffield city centre in June 2022, with the following break down: Violence and sexual offences: 19 Criminal damage and arson: 1 Theft from the person: 4 Other theft: 2 Anti social behaviour: 5 Drugs: 2 All other crime: 8

2. Number of crimes reported on or near Snig Hill: 36 The total number of crimes reported to police on or near Snig Hill, Sheffield city centre in June 2022 was 36, with the following breakdown: Public order: 25 Other crime: 7 Anti-social behaviour: 2 All other crime: 2

3. Number of crimes reported on or near High Street: 33 The total number of crimes reported to police on or near High Street Sheffield city centre in June 2022 was 36, with the following breakdown: Violence and sexual offences: 11 Anti-social behaviour: 9 Drugs: 5 All other crime: 8

4. Number of crimes reported on or near Pinfold Street: 29 The total number of crimes reported to police on or near Pinfold Street, Sheffield city centre in June 2022 was 29, with the following breakdown: Violence and sexual offences: 12 Criminal damage and arson: 4 Public order: 4 All other crime: 9