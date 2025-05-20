Barnsley: town centre chaos ends after man who climbed local landmark is arrested
At around 5pm yesterday (May 19) police responded to reports concerning the safety of a man near Church Street, just outside Barnsley Town Hall.
An individual had climbed the Crossing (Vertical) statue - commonly known as the ‘rusty comb’ - with Facebook posts suggesting he was attempting to host a political protest.
Roads around the town centre - including Church Street, Shambles Street, Eldon Street, Market Hill and Regent Street - remained closed for a number of hours as emergency services brought the man to safety.
A 45-year-old remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 5pm on Monday (May 19) following reports of concern for the safety of a man near Church Street in Barnsley.
“A number of roads were closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene and the man was brought to safety around 8.05pm.
“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.”
