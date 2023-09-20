Barnsley stabbing: Police issue arrest and condition update as man recovers in Sheffield hospital
South Yorkshire Police have provided an update on a man previously described as having "life changing" injuries
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a reported stabbing put a male in a Sheffield hospital, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
The man was arrested on suspicion of grevious bodily harm, but has since been bailed. Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Officers were called to the scene on Chapel Street in Birdwell, Barnsley at around 6.25pm on Monday, September 18, following reports a man had been stabbed. A man was rushed to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, where he remains and is receiving treatment.
Today, South Yorkshire Police have said the man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing - a positive development after initial reports stated the injuries were "life changing".
Anyone who holds information which may be useful to South Yorkshire Police's investigation is asked to call 101 quote incident number 712 of September 18, 2023.