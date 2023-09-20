News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley stabbing: Police issue arrest and condition update as man recovers in Sheffield hospital

South Yorkshire Police have provided an update on a man previously described as having "life changing" injuries

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a reported stabbing put a male in a Sheffield hospital, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grevious bodily harm, but has since been bailed. Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A man is in hospital in Sheffield after being stabbed on Chapel Street in Barnsley. (Photo submitted by reader)A man is in hospital in Sheffield after being stabbed on Chapel Street in Barnsley. (Photo submitted by reader)
Officers were called to the scene on Chapel Street in Birdwell, Barnsley at around 6.25pm on Monday, September 18, following reports a man had been stabbed. A man was rushed to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, where he remains and is receiving treatment.

Today, South Yorkshire Police have said the man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing - a positive development after initial reports stated the injuries were "life changing".

Anyone who holds information which may be useful to South Yorkshire Police's investigation is asked to call 101 quote incident number 712 of September 18, 2023.

