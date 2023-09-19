Barnsley stabbing: Man taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield with 'life changing' injuries
The man has suffered "life changing" injuries, according to South Yorkshire Police.
A man is in hospital in Sheffield with potentially "life changing" injuries after being stabbed, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
The force responded to reports of a stabbing on Chapel Street in Birdwell, Barnsley, at around 6.25pm yesterday (Monday, September 18, 2023). The man was transported to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he remains.
South Yorkshire Police believe the man's injuries to be "life changing" and said their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 712 of September 18, 2023.