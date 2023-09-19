News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Watch Musaba give Sheffield Wednesday the lead over Middlesbrough
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Barnsley stabbing: Man taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield with 'life changing' injuries

The man has suffered "life changing" injuries, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man is in hospital in Sheffield after being stabbed on Chapel Street in Barnsley. (Photo submitted by reader)A man is in hospital in Sheffield after being stabbed on Chapel Street in Barnsley. (Photo submitted by reader)
A man is in hospital in Sheffield after being stabbed on Chapel Street in Barnsley. (Photo submitted by reader)

A man is in hospital in Sheffield with potentially "life changing" injuries after being stabbed, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Most Popular

The force responded to reports of a stabbing on Chapel Street in Birdwell, Barnsley, at around 6.25pm yesterday (Monday, September 18, 2023). The man was transported to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he remains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police believe the man's injuries to be "life changing" and said their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 712 of September 18, 2023.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldBarnsley