The man has suffered "life changing" injuries, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A man is in hospital in Sheffield after being stabbed on Chapel Street in Barnsley. (Photo submitted by reader)

The force responded to reports of a stabbing on Chapel Street in Birdwell, Barnsley, at around 6.25pm yesterday (Monday, September 18, 2023). The man was transported to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he remains.

South Yorkshire Police believe the man's injuries to be "life changing" and said their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.