Police investigating reported shooting after incident on South Yorkshires cul-de-sac, with two injured

Gunshots have been fired on a South Yorkshire cul-de sac after a reports of an attempted burglary by masked men.

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene after the shooting and are investigating what happened, having sealed the area off following the incident, and say two people were injured.

Police say they were called just before 10pm last night after reports of gunshots on Cumberland Close in Hoyland, Barnsley, and said in a statement that when they a officers arrived, they found ‘evidence consistent with a firearms discharge’.

Cumberland Road, Hoyland, Barnsley

They said in the statement issued this afternoon: “It is reported that prior to the shots being fired on Cumberland Close, there was an attempted aggravated burglary on Cumberland Road, where a group of armed men wearing balaclavas entered an address making demands. Two men were left with minor injuries and damage was caused to nearby properties and vehicles.

“We are treating the two incidents as linked.

“A scene was put in place while officers conducted their work but has since been removed, and a number of enquiries are currently being carried out by detectives.

“We are now urging for anyone with information to get in touch with us immediately.”

Call police on 101 contact police online on https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Quote incident number 1051 of 19 May 2024 when you get in touch.

Det Insp Claire Moss, the officer leading the investigation, said officers were working around the clock to establish what happened yesterday evening, and were encourage anyone who has any information that they think might help to come forward.

She said: “We take gun crime extremely seriously and it simply will not be tolerated. We are stronger with our communities’ help, and we are thankful for those who assisted our officers last night at the scene. To find those involved, the answer lies within our community and so we are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers if you would prefer not to talk to the police, as we understand not everyone feels comfortable in doing so. Everything reported through Crimestoppers is confidential, and you will not be identified.”