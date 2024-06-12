Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Kerley’s vile actions have no place in society, and I am pleased that he has been jailed for a long time."

A ‘vile’ sex offender who was convicted of assaulting a woman in Barnsley has been locked up for 21 years.

Steven Kerley, 36, of Park View, Brierley, was handed an extended sentence of 21 years, comprising 18 years’ imprisonment and an extension period of three years, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Steven Kerley, 36, of Park View, Brierley, was handed an extended sentence of 21 years for 'vile' sex attack

It followed a trial in which he was convicted of sexual assault by penetration, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and coercive/controlling behaviour at Sheffield Crown Court on April 24. He was found not guilty of six other counts.

DC Rosie O’Grady, the officer in charge of this case, said: “Kerley’s vile actions have no place in society, and I am pleased that he has been jailed for a long time. I hope that this result gives confidence to other survivors of sexual assault in South Yorkshire to come forward.”

“Our officers worked extremely hard to support the victim in bringing this case to court. It is vitally important that survivors of sexual assault have confidence that when they come forward, they will be listened to and treated with respect through every step of the prosecution process.”

The trial stemmed from a report of a sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman in Barnsley on May 2 2021.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said an investigation was immediately launched, and a scene established, attended by crime scene investigators. House-to-house and CCTV enquiries were also carried out. In addition, officers put in place safeguarding measures to ensure the wellbeing of the victim.