Barnsley Road: Police release CCTV image following theft of purse with £250 outside Sheffield discount store
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Sheffield.
It is reported that on April 29 at 3.20pm, a woman was entering the Job Lot store on Barnsley Road, Parson Cross, when a man approached her and stole her purse from her pocket, which contained £250 in cash.
It is believed that the thief saw the victim withdraw the money from a nearby cash machine prior to approaching her, and followed her to the store before committing the offence and fleeing the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
If you can help, you can pass information to the police by calling 101 or by visiting their website, quoting incident number 516 of April 29 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
