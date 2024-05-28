Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman had just withdrawn money from a cash machine when the theft took place.

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Sheffield.

It is reported that on April 29 at 3.20pm, a woman was entering the Job Lot store on Barnsley Road, Parson Cross, when a man approached her and stole her purse from her pocket, which contained £250 in cash.

It is believed that the thief saw the victim withdraw the money from a nearby cash machine prior to approaching her, and followed her to the store before committing the offence and fleeing the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a person they wish to identify in relation to an investigation into a theft in Sheffield.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

If you can help, you can pass information to the police by calling 101 or by visiting their website, quoting incident number 516 of April 29 2024 when you get in touch.