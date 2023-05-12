Two women are understood to have stolen cash from an elderly woman’s bag in a shop after spotting her withdrawing a large amount from a nearby bank.

The victims of the theft – a couple in their 80s – are said to have withdrawn a large quantity of cash. It is believed they were observed making the transaction by a woman, who was later joined by a second woman.

The pair followed the victims onto Peel Square in Barnsley town centre and then into a shop off Market Street. It is believed the money was taken from the elderly woman’s bag whilst they were all in the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have released two CCTV images of women they would like to speak to in connection to the incident and want to hear from anyone who recognises them.

Police officers want to trace two women over the theft of a large amount of cash from a couple after they withdrew money at a bank in Barnsley town centre

Information can be passed on to officers via their live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 14/64476/23.

South Yorkshire Police are looking to identify the women pictured after a large quantity of cash was stolen from an elderly couple.