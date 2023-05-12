News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley crime: Elderly couple targetted in shop by women who stole 'large quantity' of cash

Two women are understood to have stolen cash from an elderly woman’s bag in a shop after spotting her withdrawing a large amount from a nearby bank.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th May 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:24 BST

The victims of the theft – a couple in their 80s – are said to have withdrawn a large quantity of cash. It is believed they were observed making the transaction by a woman, who was later joined by a second woman.

The pair followed the victims onto Peel Square in Barnsley town centre and then into a shop off Market Street. It is believed the money was taken from the elderly woman’s bag whilst they were all in the shop.

South Yorkshire Police have released two CCTV images of women they would like to speak to in connection to the incident and want to hear from anyone who recognises them.

Police officers want to trace two women over the theft of a large amount of cash from a couple after they withdrew money at a bank in Barnsley town centrePolice officers want to trace two women over the theft of a large amount of cash from a couple after they withdrew money at a bank in Barnsley town centre
Information can be passed on to officers via their live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 14/64476/23.

South Yorkshire Police are looking to identify the women pictured after a large quantity of cash was stolen from an elderly couple.South Yorkshire Police are looking to identify the women pictured after a large quantity of cash was stolen from an elderly couple.
The theft occured in Barnsley town centre.The theft occured in Barnsley town centre.
