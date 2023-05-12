The victims of the theft – a couple in their 80s – are said to have withdrawn a large quantity of cash. It is believed they were observed making the transaction by a woman, who was later joined by a second woman.
The pair followed the victims onto Peel Square in Barnsley town centre and then into a shop off Market Street. It is believed the money was taken from the elderly woman’s bag whilst they were all in the shop.
South Yorkshire Police have released two CCTV images of women they would like to speak to in connection to the incident and want to hear from anyone who recognises them.
Information can be passed on to officers via their live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 14/64476/23.