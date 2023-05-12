The thefts are believed to have happened in broad daylight, between 4.15pm and 8pm on Tuesday, May 9. The car, a black Land Rover Discovery, and a black Planet X mountain bike, were taken from the same car park outside the Virgin Active gym on Broadfield Road.
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses as part of the investigations into the thefts. The car was parked on the far left of the car park, parallel with the train tracks. The bike was taken from the bike rack.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or have dashcam footage of the stolen car or bike, are asked to contact the police.
Footage can be sent to [email protected], quoting crime number 14/87550/23 in the email subject line.
Information can also be passed on via live chat, online portal, or by calling 101.