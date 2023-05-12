A Land Rover Discovery and mountain bike have been stolen from the car park of a popular Sheffield gym, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

The thefts are believed to have happened in broad daylight, between 4.15pm and 8pm on Tuesday, May 9. The car, a black Land Rover Discovery, and a black Planet X mountain bike, were taken from the same car park outside the Virgin Active gym on Broadfield Road.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses as part of the investigations into the thefts. The car was parked on the far left of the car park, parallel with the train tracks. The bike was taken from the bike rack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or have dashcam footage of the stolen car or bike, are asked to contact the police.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Land Rover Discovery and a mountain bike were stolen from outside the Virgin Active gym. Picture: Frank Reid JPI Media

Footage can be sent to [email protected], quoting crime number 14/87550/23 in the email subject line.