Two women are in police custody today after being arrested over a fatal hit-and-run in Barnsley in which a father and son died.

The women, aged 30 and 36 and both from Barnsley, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender after being arrested earlier today.

South Yorkshire Police officers made the arrest as part of the investigation into the death of 40-year-old Dean Jones and his 16-year-old, Lewis Daines, following a fail-to-stop collision in the Cudworth area of Barnsley on Friday, January 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after 9pm that day, emergency services were called to Royston Road, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, following reports of a collision. Mr Jones and his son, were cycling along Royston Road when a vehicle was in collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

Paul Yates, also known as ‘Bane’ or ‘PIP’, is still wanted in connection with the collision and officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the 35-year-old’s whereabouts to get in touch

Emergency services attended, but both Mr Jones and Lewis were pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Paul Yates, also known as ‘Bane’ or ‘PIP’, is wanted in connection with the collision and officers are appealing for anyone with information about the 35-year-old’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their relatives are being supported by police officers as they try to come to terms with their loss.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has any dash-cam footage, should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,089 of January 20.