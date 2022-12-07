A schoolgirl reported being sexually assaulted in Barkers Pool just minutes after the Sheffield city centre Christmas lights had been switched on there.

The lights were switched on at 6pm on Sunday November 20 – but 15 minutes later the youngster was reported as being victim of a sexual assault in an area which had been full of people for the ceremony which had attracted thousands of people to the square in front Sheffield City Hall.

Today officers have released an e-fit picture of a man they want to identify as part of the investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: “On Sunday November 20 at about 6.15pm, it is reported that a 15-year-old girl was walking along Barker’s Pool in the city centre and was grabbed inappropriately from behind by a man she did not know. The victim saw the same man again about five minutes later who was stood a distance away from her but then lost sight of him.

South Yorkshire Police have released this efit of a man they want to identify as part of an investigation into a sexual assault on a schoolgirl at Barker's Pool on November 20, minutes after the Christmas Lights switch-on there.

“The suspect is white and described as about 6ft tall, aged between 30 and 40 years old, with ginger/blonde hair with a comb over. He was believed to be wearing a dark blue trench coat-style jacket.”

Police are asking anyone who thinks they know who the man was to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/206599/22; or to make contact online on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

