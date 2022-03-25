Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 18 how Riley Reside, aged 19, of Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham, got into the driver’s seat of the complainant’s BMW car and drove away after the complainant had been meeting friends at Penny Hill, near Rotherham, on Christmas Day last year.

Jasmine Harrison, prosecuting, said Reside had asked for a cigarette and the complainant had briefly left his vehicle when the defendant got in and drove it away. After he was tracked down to Alexandra Road, in Swallownest, he punched the complainant before driving off again.

Police became aware of the BMW four days later on December 30, 2021, overtaking vehicles and driving erratically at speed and he was pursued with air-support following the vehicle, according to Ms Harrison.

Pictured is Riley Reside, aged 19, of Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 38 months of custody and was disqualified from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a vehicle, common assault, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, dangerous driving and to failing to stop

Ms Harrison said: “On December 30, at 14.15 hours, officers were conducting a search and he reacted to their presence and was overtaking vehicles and was driving erratically at speed.”

Reside collided with a Ford Galaxy and overtook a Range Rover at speed and drove on the opposite side of the road before colliding with another vehicle and running away, but he was tracked down by the air-support service and found hiding.

Ms Harrison added: “He was a disqualified driver at the time. He has only ever held a provisional licence and that had expired.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the theft of a vehicle, common assault, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and to dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Reside also admitted breaching a previously imposed 12-month custodial sentence which had been suspended for two years following a previous high-speed police pursuit.

Defence barrister Chris Aspinall said: “He is still a young man – 19 years old – and his upbringing has been perhaps more traumatic than others in his position.”

He added: “The offences were triggered by an emotional breakdown of a relationship with his partner and on both occasions he has taken the immature attitude of drinking and motor vehicle usage which he knows he should not do.”

Mr Aspinall also said that Reside has been having problems because he has been the potential victim of cuckooing where his flat was being used by others and he did not feel safe being at home.

Judge David Dixon told Reside: “You took an opportunity to take an associate’s car. You drove a distance in it. You were chased. You stopped.

"Then there was an altercation whereby you punched the owner of the vehicle causing him pain and suffering.

"And then you got back in the car and drove dangerously resulting in the end with a police chase that you lost and crashed the vehicle and ran away.”

He added: “There was violence used or threatened not long before you made off with it on the second occasion.”