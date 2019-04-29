A bailed man accused of stabbing a man in his head in an attack in a Sheffield street is due in court again next month.

Bassan Khan, aged 19, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage and possession of a Class A drug over an incident in South View Road, Sharrow, on April 18 in which a 34-year-old man was stabbed in his head.

South View Road, Sharrow, Sheffield

CRIME: Police probe continues after man is left fighting for life in shooting in Sheffield

Khan appeared at Sheffield Crown Court last week and was granted conditional bail until his case is heard at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, May 23.

POLICE: Detectives investigating Rotherham murder release CCTV images of potential witnesses

Detectives are linking the incident with an attack on Abbeydale Road in which two men, aged 18 and 26, were stabbed four days later.

READ MORE: Sheffield United fan who fell through bus shelter in Premier League promotion celebration is released from hospital

They are also linking it with an incident in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in which a gun was fired at a Sheffield councillor’s house in the early hours of Tuesday.

Shortly after the gun attack, the windows of a property in South View Road were smashed.

No arrests have yet been made over any of the other incidents.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 84 of April 23.