Officers discovered the bodies of several Canadian geese and pheasants.

A dog walker in a Sheffield woods came across several black bin bags filled with the bodies of dead geese, police say.

An investigation is underway following the grisly find on Sunday (November 26) near the Dyke Van Road entrance of Birley Spa Wood.

On closer inspection, South Yorkshire Police officers discovered the bodies of several Canadian geese and pheasants, some of which had their heads removed.

The geese inside the bags all had their feet and legs intact. A plastic container of geese feet was also discovered, and officers believe further geese may have been targeted.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in the area, or has information in connection to the geese and birds, to come forward.

If you believe you can help contact SYP online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 406 of November 26, 2023.