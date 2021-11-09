Emergency services were scrambled to Batemoor Road in Jordanthorpe at 1.30pm yesterday, Sunday, November 7.

It has been reported that the baby suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a firework.

Family members wrote on the community Facebook page Only in Jordanthorpe that the firework had been ‘thrown’ at the boy’s pram.

A baby was taken to hospital after a firework was reportedly 'thrown' at a pram on Batemoor Road in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, on Sunday, November 7

The one-year-old suffered burns and was rushed to hospital by ambulance. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is now underway. No arrests have been made over the incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have spoken to a number of individuals in connection to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”