Baby girl lost toe after tragic accident on mini-motorbike driven by Sheffield dad

Deryon King, aged 26, of Wesley Avenue, Aston, Sheffield, was riding a mini-motorcycle with his eight-month old daughter when her babygrow suit got caught in the bike chain and she was so badly injured her left toe had to be amputated, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Gordon Stables, prosecuting, told the hearing on August 16: “The defendant rode a mini-motorbike from his girlfriend’s home a short distance along a public road.”

Mr Stables added: “He took his daughter Tily King and sat her on the mini-motorbike between his legs on the front of the seat and then rode the mini-motorbike with her on it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how a motoring offender with a previous conviction for causing death by careless driving has gone on to seriously injure his baby daughter in a mini-motorcycle accident.

“She was eight-months old. She was wearing what’s referred to as a babygrow - an all-in-one piece of clothing - and the leg of that clothing on the left handside was caught in the chain of the motorbike and was dragged into the chain causing injury to her left foot.”

Mr Stables said the child’s left toe had to be amputated as well as the tips of two further toes but this is not expected to have any lasting effect on her ability to walk.

The court heard social services have agreed the child can remain in the care of King and his partner.

King pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Rotherham and to driving without insurance at Flanderwell Park, Rotherham, after the incident on July 4, 2020.

Pictured is deceased mother-of-two Megan Borrows, of Rawmarsh, Rotherham, who died in June, 2017, after a road traffic collision.

The court heard how King has a previous conviction for causing death by careless driving for which he was sentenced in September, 2019, to 16 months of custody.

This followed the death of 24-year-old Rotherham mother-of-two Megan Borrows, in Kimberworth, in June, 2017.

King had been disqualified for this previous conviction for five-years and eight-months and this was deemed to be an aggravating matter concerning his latest offence.

Recorder Anthony Hawks said: “This was a short piece of driving where the defendant injured his own daughter by his own stupidity.”