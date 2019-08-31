Attempted burglary at home of Sheffield Council officer
Would-be burglars attempted to break into the home of a senior Sheffield Council officer.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 13:32
Richard Eyre, the council’s head of city centre management, said two men targeted his Oughtibridge home at around 12.30am on Saturday.
He said the duo ran off towards Church Street and added they ‘legged it’ when he went outside.
Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.