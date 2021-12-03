The first of the incidents happened just before midnight on Thursday, December 2, when police were called to reports of four men being assaulted close to the Endcliffe Student Village, near Fulwood Road, at 11.47pm. One of the victims suffered facial injuries in the attack, and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

None of the other victims needed hospital care, and police think the attackers were in a stolen Audi A3, which had ben taken from Warwick Road, Fulwood, overnight between Wednesday, December 1 and Thursday, December 2.Three hours later, officers then received reports of a burglary on Tynley Street, in Norfolk Park, which was reported at 2.48am today (Friday). Car keys and a wallet were taken during the incident.And a Mazda 2 car was reported stolen from an address in Spurr Street, in Heeley, at 3.46am today, Friday, December 3. The car has since been recovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called after four people were assaulted, several cars stolen and a number of houses burgled last night and today in a ‘linked’ Sheffield crime wave. File picture shows police cars

Police believe all the incidents are linked, and officers were out at the scene of the crimes today as they carried out their investigations.

They are also investigating possible links with two other burglaries on Brook Drive, Meersbrook, at 4.14am in which a Range Rover was taken, and also an attempted burglary on Ingram Road, Norfolk Park, at 5.44am.

Chief Inspector Helen Lewis, from the South Yorkshire Police Sheffield District command team, said this afternoon: “Incidents like this are thankfully rare but I appreciate they can cause concern.

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured during any of the incidents.

“We are doing everything we can to establish what has happened.

“There is a team of officers working with the victims involved and we have a large number of uniformed officers in the areas providing a highly visible presence to help reassure people.”

Police have this afternoon put out an appeal for witnesses to try to find the people who were behind the spate of incidents.