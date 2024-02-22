Aseel Al-Essaie: Devastating case of man shot dead on Sheffield street on way to his sister's engagement party
Aseel Al-Essaie was just 23-years-old when he was gunned down at point-blank range on a quiet residential street in Sheffield.
What should have been a joyous day for Aseel's family, celebrating his sister's engagement, ended in tragedy when a ‘Dirty Harry-style’ long-barreled revolver was fired from the front seat window of a VW Golf and ended his life, as he sat in a stationary vehicle on Daniel Hill in Upperthorpe.
He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved after a bullet penetrated his lung, heart and abdomen.
Matthew Cohen, Dale Gordon and Keil Bryan were found unanimously guilty of Aseel's murder in April 2018, after jurors accepted the prosecution case that the trio had carried out the fatal drive-by shooting as part of a joint enterprise.
Seven years on from the shocking shooting, which was carried out on February 18, 2017, we take a look back at the case and the complex police investigation which secured the convictions of Aseel's killers in this exclusive Shots TV video.