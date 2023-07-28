Sheffield has been hit by a series of overnight arson attacks – with cars and motobikes among the targets reported last night.

The incidents have hit the north of the city, and continued into the early hours of this morning, according to officials at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service this morning.

The first incident to see firefighters called out in the city last night was a wheelie bin fire on Bramall Lane at 8.50pm.

But just over two hours later, a car was reported as being deliberately set on fire in a suspected arson attack at 11pm on Whitwell Crescent, in Stocksbridge. Firefighters from Stocksbridge fire station were sent to deal with the incident, spending 40 minutes at the scene.

Fire fighters were called to three arson attacks across Sheffield (Photo: Marisa Cashill)

Then at 1.30am, firefighters from Rivelin fire station were sent to deal with a deliberate motorbike fire, which was reported on Kilner Way, near Hillsborough. The crew came away at 2.05am.

A third vehicle was reported as being deliberately set alight at 3.30am on Fox Hill Crescent, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane fire station spend over an hour dealing with the blaze.

It comes after firefighters across South Yorkshire asked the public to help them crack down on deliberate fires by creating a dedicated phone line, FireStoppers.

