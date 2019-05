Firefighters were sent out to a Sheffield park in the early hours of this morning to tackle a motorbike blaze that is believed to have been started by arsonists.

Crews from Rivelin fire station were sent out to Hillsborough Park at around 1am to reports of a motorbike fire.

The fire service were called out to Hillsborough Park at around 1am this morning to reports of a motorbike fire. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Firefighters left the scene at around 1.30am.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.