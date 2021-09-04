Arsonist set fire to 89-year-old woman's home in Sheffield as she slept inside

Robert Ashford lit a fire at the front door of the victim’s house on Thompson Hill in High Green shortly after midnight on March 24 this year.

Neighbours rushed to the property after the fire took hold, bravely entering the house and carrying the woman, named only as Annie, to safety via an open window.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Robert Ashford

The fire was one of a number started by 37-year-old Ashford in the High Green area that night.

He began his spree by setting dustbins alight in Cottam Road at around 8.40pm, before moving onto Foster Way and Potters Gate to do the same.

After starting the fire at the woman’s home, with neighbouring properties having to be evacuated, he returned to Foster Way and set fire to yet another bin.

Father and son Martin and Matthew Goudge, who rushed to Annie's aid, have been commended by police for their bravery

Officers searching the area spotted him acting suspiciously and arrested him on suspicion of arson with recklessness to whether life was endangered.

Ashford, of Sunny Bank, High Green, also admitted seven counts of arson and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday, August 27, to 40 months imprisonment.

PC Jo Clay, the investigating officer, said: "This was a reckless and hugely distressing incident which has had a devastating impact on the victim, who was targeted in her own home.

“Ultimately, Ashford’s actions could have resulted in loss of life. Thankfully, that is not the case and now he is behind bars and no longer posing a risk to the community.

“At the heart of this awful case is a fantastic demonstration of bravery from several members of the public, who rushed to help the victim, Annie.

“Father and son Martin and Matthew Goudge who live nearby, spotted the incident unfolding and rushed to Annie’s aid – putting their own safety at risk to ensure she was OK. They managed to get into the property and carried her to safety through an open window.