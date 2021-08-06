Arsonist believed to have started fire in Sheffield apartment block
A fire which broke out at a Sheffield apartment block last night is believed to have been started deliberately.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:54 pm
Firefighters were called to the premises on Shortbook Way, in Westfield, where they found a small fire in the stairwell area, at around 9pm yesterday, Thursday, August 5.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a crew from Birley had tackled the blaze before leaving the scene at around 9.25pm.
Firefighters were also called to a rubbish fire in Rotherham, which was started deliberately, yesterday evening.